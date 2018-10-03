Vikings players talked to media inside the locker room at their practice facility in Eagan and spoke about what needs to be done in order to get a win against the Philadelphia Eagles as the rematch from last season's NFC title game draws near.

Vikings players talked to media inside the locker room at their practice facility in Eagan and spoke about what needs to be done in order to get a win against the Philadelphia Eagles as the rematch from last season's NFC title game draws near.