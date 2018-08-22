In a quick turn of events, the Minnesota Vikings signed safety George Iloka just days after he was released from Cincinnati. He says he's ready to do whatever is required of him and anticipates contributing to a playoff run, while head coach Mike Zimmer insists this wasn't a move to replace anyone specifically.

