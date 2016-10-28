Illinois Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk has raised his Democratic rival's immigrant background and mocked her family's history of military service, saying he had forgotten the congresswoman's "parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington."

Illinois Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk has raised his Democratic rival's immigrant background and mocked her family's history of military service, saying he had forgotten the congresswoman's "parents came all the way from Thailand to serve George Washington."