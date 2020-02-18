More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Karofsky, Kelly emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court primary
Incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary Tuesday, besting Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone to advance to the April general election.
National
Wisconsin Assembly votes to require teaching the Holocaust
Teaching about the Holocaust to middle and high school students in Wisconsin would be required under a bill passed unanimously Tuesday by the state Assembly.
National
Wausau's Zunker takes Dem primary for Duffy seat
The Latest on Tuesday's primary election in Wisconsin (all times local):
Stage & Arts
'Good Times' Ja'Net DuBois dies; co-wrote 'Jeffersons' theme
Ja'Net DuBois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song for "The Jeffersons," has died.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:01-04-17-25-31(one, four, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $26,000