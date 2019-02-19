More from Star Tribune
Mississippi doctor, civil rights pioneer James Anderson dies
Well-known African-American physician and civil rights activist Dr. James Anderson has died. He was 82.
Variety
Store employee no longer has job after 'MAGA' hat dispute
An employee of a clothing and shoe store in a suburban Kansas City shopping mall no longer has a job after a confrontation with a teen wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.
Music
Review: Chaka Khan's 'Hello Happiness' is mini bundle of joy
Chaka Khan, "Hello Happiness" (Diary/Island Records)With just seven songs in 28 minutes, Chaka Khan's "Hello Happiness" is a little bundle of joy, emphasis on the…
National
Mug shot proposal pits privacy versus the right to know
New York's governor doesn't want state police to routinely release mug shots of criminal suspects, or arrest booking records about exactly what they are accused of doing.
National
White House pushed Saudi nuclear power plan, report says
Senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials, according to a new congressional report citing whistleblowers within the administration.
