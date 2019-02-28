More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Florida man pleads guilty in shark-dragging video case
A Florida man has pleaded guilty in connection to a video of a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat.
Nation
Defense wants more details in Capital Gazette shooting case
Attorneys for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland say prosecutors haven't provided them with enough factual details involving the charges against their client, as they weigh changing his plea to not criminally responsible due to insanity.
Nation
Man convicted of manslaughter after stabbing father 71 times
Prosecutors say a man who stabbed his father 71 times and dumped his body in an Alabama river has been convicted of manslaughter.
National
NY poised to join 41 states in criminalizing revenge porn
Lawmakers in New York have voted to join 41 other states in criminalizing revenge porn.
National
Senate confirms acting EPA chief for permanent role
The Senate has confirmed former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite concerns by Democrats and one Republican about regulatory rollbacks he's made in eight months as the agency's acting chief.