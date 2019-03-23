More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Out, not down: Wolves open final stretch with win in Memphis
Officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Timberwolves conducted business as usual and beat the Grizzlies.
Wild
Wild loses its way - and playoff spot - with 5-1 loss to Carolina
A night after knocking off the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Wild was undone by the Hurricanes.
Gophers
Gophers can't overcome Murphy's absence in NCAA loss to Michigan State
With senior Jordan Murphy injured and limited to a spectator most of the game, the 10-seed Gophers struggled to find an answer for the 2-seed Spartans' attack and lost 70-50 in Des Moines.
Sports
THE FINAL FOUR: Road to Minneapolis
Analysis from the Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller and news from across college basketball as the game’s biggest stage comes to U.S. Bank Stadium, April 6 and 8.
Gophers
Minnesota lauds its 'awesome' fans for traveling to Des Moines for NCAA tournament
Minnesota fans packed Wells Fargo Arena for both the Gophers' NCAA tournament games.