North Korean foreign minister in Sweden amid speculation
North Korea's foreign minister is expected to meet with his Swedish counterpart for a second day after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fueled speculation about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
World
3 arrested for banned sex determination test in India
An Indian doctor and two of his associates were arrested as they were about to carry out a banned sex determination test for a pregnant woman in a car in a secluded forest on the outskirts of the capital, a government official said Friday.
World
Asian stocks mixed, with trade, US politics in focus
Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors remained cautious about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Uncertainty over White House politics also cast a shadow.
World
Blast at home in SW Pakistani border town kills 2, wounds 10
A powerful blast at a home in a remote town in southwestern Pakistan near neighboring Afghanistan killed a Taliban-linked cleric and at least one of his family members, police and a government official said Friday.
World
New Zealand puts aside Russia trade plans after nerve attack
New Zealand has put aside plans to pursue a free-trade deal with Russia and joined other nations in condemning the country following the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
