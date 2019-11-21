More from Star Tribune
Wild
Matt Dumba expected to play for Wild vs. Avalanche
Despite missing the third period Tuesday and not participating in practice Wednesday, defenseman Matt Dumba is expected to play Thursday against the Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center.
Sports
MLB controversies are hard to track, but Astros' cheating is the big one
It's hard to keep track of all of Major League Baseball's recent controversies, so you are forgiven if you are still sorting out the unpopular…
Sports
Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65
Jake Burton Carpenter, the pioneer who brought snowboarding to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business and Olympic showpiece, has died…
Gophers
Next U opponent: Northwestern's tumble from Wildcats to Mildcats
Northwestern has scored just 63 points in Big Ten conference games this season, which helps explain its 0-7 record. But there's more to the story.
Gophers
Hockey border battle: Young Gophers, Badgers on a learning curve
When Minnesota and Wisconsin meet this weekend, fans will see two of the nation's youngest men's hockey teams looking to mature quickly. Right now, the Badgers are doing a bit better.