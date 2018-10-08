More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Big deal, Big House: Wisconsin poses tough test for Michigan
No. 15 Wisconsin is coming to the Big House, and everyone is paying attention.
Minneapolis
Zebra mussels found on sailboat moored in Bde Maka Ska
The discovery in Bde Maka Ska was made on a sailboat as it was being removed for the season.
Vikings
Protect the investment: Vikings line wants to protect Cousins better
Kirk Cousins was hit on 10 of his 37 passes in Philadelphia, including some game-defining completions that led to the victory. The offensive line wants to do better by its quarterback.
Vikings
Hunter: Hard work, focus and learning led to win
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says the team had a great week of practice before playing Philadelphia, leading to Sunday's 23-21 victory.
Wolves
Spurs Setback: Point guard Dejounte Murray lost to torn ACL
Dejounte Murray was driving past James Harden and on his way to the basket, showing one of the skills that made the San Antonio Spurs…
