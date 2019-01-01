More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Hundreds start 2019 by jumping into 32-degree Lake Minnetonka
To celebrate the New Year, hundreds of people braved the frigid 32-degree water in Lake Minnetonka for the 29th Annual ALARC Ice Dive from the shoreline at the public docks in Excelsior. The event raises money for wounded veterans support organizations. This year about 400 divers joined the event.
Local
Minnesota Lottery announces $1 million New Year's raffle winners
Two $1 million tickets were sold in this year's New Year's Day raffle.
Minneapolis
Judge: City of Minneapolis can't operate Commons park
The lawsuit says the city gave a sweetheart deal to the Vikings at taxpayer expense. Come Jan. 21, it's unclear who will operate the downtown park. Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal said her office plans to appeal.
National
Walker plans to give speeches, advocate for conservatives
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to give speeches across the country advocating for conservative issues like returning powers to the states and tax reform.
Local
Shakopee artist wins Minnesota DNR's turkey stamp competition
Veteran wildlife artist will see his work on another DNR stamp.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.