To celebrate the New Year, hundreds of people braved the frigid 32-degree water in Lake Minnetonka for the 29th Annual ALARC Ice Dive from the shoreline at the public docks in Excelsior. The event raises money for wounded veterans support organizations. This year about 400 divers joined the event.

To celebrate the New Year, hundreds of people braved the frigid 32-degree water in Lake Minnetonka for the 29th Annual ALARC Ice Dive from the shoreline at the public docks in Excelsior. The event raises money for wounded veterans support organizations. This year about 400 divers joined the event.