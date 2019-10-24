More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Protesters march, rally against Washington team's name
Chanting "Change the name!" and "We are not your mascot!" and carrying signs, the group congregated in the Commons park in front of U.S. Bank Stadium after marching from Peavey Park.
West Metro
Edina police won't release dashcam footage of fatal shooting
Along with Richfield, the department reversed its earlier decision, citing an ongoing investigation.
Duluth
Bridge project starting over after desecrating Indian burial site
The Duluth project will be "starting from scratch" next year after recovery of the disturbed graves this fall, Minnesota Department of Transportation officials said. "It should not have happened," a MnDOT official told the Fond du Lac neighborhood.
Books
In promoting book, Clintons urge Minnesotans to make a difference in 2020 vote
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton made a stop in Minneapolis to promote their just-released "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."
Local
Hundreds protest Washington mascot before Vikings game
The Not Your Mascot event was held outside U.S. Bank Stadium prior to the Minnesota Vikings hosting Washington.