Minneapolis
U.S. Appeals Court Judge Diana Murphy dies at age 84
Murphy was a tireless advocate for education, champion for women lawyers and judges and a civic powerhouse.
St. Paul
Longtime Twin Cities columnist Nick Coleman dies at 67 after stroke
The former Star Tribune and Pioneer Press columnist suffered a stroke after returning from an Irish festival with his family.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Park Board picks search firm for new parks leader
A St. Louis Park firm was selected to help select a new superintendent to replace Jayne Miller.
Local
Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins this week, observed with sunrise-to-sunset fasting.
West Metro
Wood chipper piece flies off, killing tree trimmer in Richfield
The man reportedly was struck in the head by a piece of metal.
