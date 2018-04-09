A hockey arena became the epicenter of grief for a small Canadian town on Sunday, as friends, relatives and those that housed the young hockey players gathered to mourn 15 people killed after a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada.

