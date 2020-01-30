More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Driving a snowplow is draining, unpredictable job
David Gotlibson remembers his first day plowing snow for Eau Claire County. A winter storm dumped 14 inches of fresh powder, so the newcomer had his hands full.
Books
Sauk Centre girls school book stirs up stories of trauma
Most women who spent time incarcerated at the Sauk Centre Home School for Girls did not talk about the experience with their descendants, said Sheila O'Connor, a professor, author and granddaughter of one such woman.
National
Man, 19, gravely injured in Los Angeles high-rise fire dies
A 19-year-old French citizen who was gravely injured when flames tore through a high-rise apartment tower this week died Friday evening at a hospital, authorities said.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:8-2-6(eight, two, six)14-22-29-33-45(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $150,00028-31-33-57-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2(twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-two;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:28-31-33-57-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2(twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-two; Mega…