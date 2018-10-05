More from Star Tribune
Conor McGregor makes long-awaited cage return at UFC 229
The last time Conor McGregor was in a UFC cage, he was merely the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts.
Vikings DB Rhodes set to 'man up' covering Eagles' Jeffery
"We been going at each other for a while now," Vikings defensive back Xavier Rhodes said of his Sunday tilt with Philadelphia's Alshon Jeffery.
Vikings' defensive line depth is evaporating quickly
The NFC Championship Game between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 was a matchup of two of the league's premier defenses, each counting…
Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS
It turns out there is way more to the Milwaukee Brewers than just Christian Yelich.
Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS
Jhoulys Chacin and the Milwaukee bullpen kept in control, Mike Moustakas contributed two more big hits and the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Friday for a commanding 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.
