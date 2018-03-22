More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Minnesota Vikings sign guard Tom Compton
The Minnesota Vikings have signed guard Tom Compton.
Gophers
Duke, Clemson, Syracuse give Midwest a strong ACC flavor
The ACC is looming large in downtown Omaha earlier than usual this year.
Golf
The Latest: Rory McIlroy wins and still has life
The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):
East Metro
Ex-KFAN personality Dubay sentenced, avoids jail for beating woman
The judge gave Jeff Dubay, whose years of drug abuse have gotten him in trouble with the law, a long list of must-dos to avoid incarceration.
Twins
Odorizzi will be Twins' Opening Day starter; roster trimmed
Kyle Gibson will start the home opener, and Lance Lynn will start in Pittsburgh in the season's second series.
