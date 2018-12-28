More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Fleetwood: Team Europe was such a family at the Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood says he was blown away by the family atmosphere that was generated by Europe's triumphant 12-man team when he made his Ryder Cup debut this year.
Lynx
WNBA crossroads: league looks to cut losses, hire president
As 2018 closes, the WNBA is at a crossroads.
Vikings
Laquon Treadwell could be nearing end of Vikings career
The receiver will likely be active for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Mike Hughes optimistic about comeback from knee surgery
The 21-year-old cornerback had surgery on Oct. 14, and is getting encouragement from Dalvin Cook.
Vikings
Hughes on injury: 'I wouldn't wish this injury on anybody'
Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes gave an update on his recovery from a torn ACL, which he suffered while playing against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 14, 2018, and says his goal for next season is to win comeback player of the year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.