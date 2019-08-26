More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Projecting the Vikings' 53-man roster with one week of preseason to go
There are still a few position battles to keep an eye on going into Thursday's game at Buffalo.
Vikings
Doug Baldwin moving his focus from football to philanthropy
In his previous occupation, the final week of August was a time Doug Baldwin would be in the final stages of preparing for the grind of the upcoming NFL season.
Sports
At 21st US Open, Venus Williams still loves her 'job,' wins
Venus Williams still loves her job. And she's still capable of doing it rather well.
Sports
The Latest: Tsurenko pulls out with elbow injury
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Twins
McMahon's 2-run homer lifts Rockies past Braves, 3-1
Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the ninth to lift the Colorado Rockies to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.