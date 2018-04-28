More from Star Tribune
50 years later, controversial Olympian Norman is honored
Peter Norman, the Australian sprinter who stood on the podium alongside Tommie Smith and John Carlos when the two Americans gave their Black Power salutes at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, has been awarded Australia's highest Olympic award, 50 years after the event.
Twins
Longoria, Crawford homer as Giants slip past Dodgers, 6-4
A little bit of luck helped the San Francisco Giants slip past the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wolves
Mitchell scores 38, Jazz beat Thunder 96-91 to win series
Donovan Mitchell arrived at the arena wearing a white hoodie featuring the Mona Lisa. He left the court having authored a playoff masterpiece.
Twins
Ohtani sprains ankle, day to day with next start on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani is day to day after mildly spraining his left ankle during the Los Angeles Angels' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Twins
Gregorius HR lifts Yanks in 10th, Angels' Ohtani injured
Didi Gregorius wasn't so sure about a curtain call after his 10th-inning home run. Understandable, given his New York Yankees were on the road.
