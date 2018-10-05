More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Attorney for Keith Ellison asks judge to privately review divorce file
Ellison's attorney suggested that the judge privately review the file and unseal any records that refer to allegations of abuse.
West Metro
In Hennepin County sheriff's race, claims of a partisan divide
Sheriff Rich Stanek, looking for his fourth term, is running against Metro Transit police Sgt. Dave Hutchinson.
National
Kavanaugh confirmation all but sure after long, bitter fight
After weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests, a pair of wavering senators declared Friday they will back Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation, all but guaranteeing the deeply riven Senate will elevate the conservative jurist to the nation's highest court on Saturday.
National
Federal judge blocks documents in Florida bridge collapse
A federal judge has blocked the release of public records that might shed light on a bridge collapse in Miami that killed six motorists.
National
Mom charged with torture denied mental health diversion
A Southern California judge on Friday denied a request by a woman charged with the torture and abuse of most of her 13 children to be considered for a mental health diversion program, authorities said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.