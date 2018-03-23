More from Star Tribune
Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80
H. Wayne Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died. He was 80.
Celebrities
Eagles DE Bennett charged with injury elderly paraplegic
Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.
TV & Media
Man who posted photos online of dead wife and child on trial
Prosecutors say the pictures of his dead wife and daughter posted to Facebook are proof a North Carolina man is guilty of murder.
Celebrities
15th defense lawyer in Suge Knight's murder case leaves
Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer — his 15th — and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.
Variety
Parkland teens join gun control movement but keep own style
The teenage survivors of the Parkland school shooting are trying to keep control of the movement they started.The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School…
