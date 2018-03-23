More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale
Toys R Us is opening its doors Friday with a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts at all 735 U.S. stores, including Babies R Us.
Nation
Sympathy for white Austin bomber stirs debate about race
When a law enforcement official described a cellphone recording left by the Austin serial bomber as "the outcry of a very challenged young man," the…
Movies
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set
A New York City firefighter died early Friday battling a fierce blaze on a movie set in a former jazz club after getting separated from his fellow firefighters in the thick smoke.
Nation
Kansas water park executive charged in slide death
An executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
National
Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton
Grand Teton National Park has inappropriately prevented the public from learning about tentative plans for more than 50 miles of fiber-optic cable and new cellphone towers at 11 locations in the majestic preserve in Wyoming, an environmental group says.
