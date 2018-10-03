More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Senator suggests possible end of USOC's tax-exempt status
A senator floated the idea of revoking the U.S. Olympic Committee's tax-exempt status if it fails to effectively combat the sex-abuse problem in Olympic sports.At…
National
The Latest: Church council calls for Kavanaugh withdrawal
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and sexual misconduct allegations against him (all times local):
National
The Latest: Lawyers: Ronaldo accuser suffers from depression
The Latest on a Nevada woman's allegation that soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 (all times local):
Politics
Rochester readies for pomp, protests, gridlock with Trump on Thursday
Protests planned before Mayo Civic Center rally.
Local
Minnesota Court of Appeals seat is among this year's few contested judicial races
Lucinda Jesson, one-time human services commissioner, defends her seat against St. Paul attorney Anthony L. Brown.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.