In Donald Trump's version of how he got rich, he was the master dealmaker who parlayed a $1 million loan from his father into a $10 billion empire. But a New York Times investigation shows that in every era of Mr. Trump's life, his finances were deeply intertwined with, and dependent on, his father's wealth.

