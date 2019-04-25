More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Waffle House shooting suspect's father pleads not guilty
The father of the man accused of killing four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee last year pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to the gun used in the shooting.
Variety
Kansas agency finds abuse and neglect in Wichita boy's death
Kansas child welfare authorities investigated two reports of possible abuse or neglect involving a Wichita couple in the 17 months before their 3-year-old son was found dead in his crib.
Variety
Pilot rescued from plane that crash-landed atop Idaho tree
A pilot who was trying to crash-land this week in an Idaho field instead brought his small plane to rest at the top of a 60-foot (18-meter) tree, officials said.
National
Biden hires strategist Symone Sanders, adds diversity to bid
Joe Biden has hired Symone Sanders, a prominent African American political strategist, as a senior adviser to his newly launched presidential campaign.
National
Judge gives US 6 months to identify children split at border
The federal government has six months to identify potentially thousands of children who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border early in President Donald Trump's term, a judge said Thursday.