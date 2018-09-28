More from Star Tribune
Politics
'Look at me:' Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake over Kavanaugh vote
Two women confronted Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to advance Brett Kavanuagh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy with a high of 53
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Is a blueprint developing on how to stop the Vikings?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' defensive lapses in the team's 38-31 loss to the Rams.
Vikings
Diggs: 'There will be a next time'
Despite the 38-31 loss to the Rams, receiver Stefon Diggs said he 'saw a different team than last week' and vows there 'will be a next time.'
