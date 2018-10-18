More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Latest: Jury acquits workers in Kansas waterslide death case
The Latest on the trial of two maintenance workers charged with misleading investigators after a 10-year-old boy was killed on a waterslide at a Kansas water park (all times local):
Nation
Out of harm's way: Kids play kickball to escape violence
When Samantha Mitchell punches out of work at a medical clinic, her day is far from over: Kids are waiting in front of their homes for her silver minivan to pull up and drive them to a field.
Nation
APNewsBreak: California revisits three-strike life sentences
California will reconsider life sentences for up to 4,000 nonviolent third-strike criminals by allowing them to seek parole under a ballot measure approved by voters two years ago, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.
Variety
APNewsBreak: Feds open clergy abuse probe in Pennsylvania
The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation of child sexual abuse inside the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania, using subpoenas to demand confidential files and testimony from church leaders, according to two people familiar with the probe.
Nation
Mother makes unique offer to help find son's killer
A North Carolina woman has made a unique offer in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed her son on Labor Day.
