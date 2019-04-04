More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Minnesota saw big boost in young voter turnout in 2018
Participation among voters 29 and younger rose across the country.
National
Barr defends handling of Mueller's Russia report
Attorney General William Barr on Thursday defended his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, saying the confidential document contains sensitive grand jury material that prevented it from being immediately released to the public.
National
Trump says US, China 'rounding the turn' in trade talks
President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. and China are "rounding the turn" in a lengthy negotiation over trade and predicted that "something monumental" for both countries could be announced in a matter of weeks.
National
US colleges halt work with Huawei following federal charges
Some of the nation's top research universities are cutting ties with Chinese tech giant Huawei as the company faces allegations of bank fraud and trade theft.
National
Oklahoma drops some claims against opioid manufacturers
A week after reaching a $270 million settlement with the maker of OxyContin, Oklahoma's attorney general Thursday dropped some claims against other drugmakers in a lawsuit alleging they helped create the nation's deadly opioid crisis.