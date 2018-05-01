More from Star Tribune
State aims to translate military training to academic credit
Rhode Island is looking to help more veterans get through degree and certificate programs quicker by translating their military training and work experience into academic credit.
Annual Supreme Court guessing game: Will Kennedy stay or go?
Justice Anthony Kennedy has his law clerks lined up for next year. He plans to teach in Salzburg, Austria, in July, as he has done almost every summer for more than two decades. In short, there are no outward signs that the 81-year-old justice is in his final months on the Supreme Court.
Pension problems help drive US protests for teacher raises
The loudest rallying cries from Colorado teachers protesting for more education dollars were about dwindling paychecks that are steadily losing ground to the state's rising cost of living.
West Virginia reaches $2.65M settlement with Volkswagen
West Virginia has reached a $2.65 million settlement with Volkswagen AG and two of its affiliates in a lawsuit over the automaker's emissions-rigging scandal.
Louisiana elections chief quits amid sexual misconduct claim
With calls for his resignation increasing, Louisiana's secretary of state announced Tuesday that he is leaving his position as state elections chief amid allegations he sexually harassed one of his employees.
