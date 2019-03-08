More from Star Tribune
Outside groups spending $400K-plus on Supreme Court race
A new report shows outside groups plan to spend more than $400,000 on the state Supreme Court race between appellate judges Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump puts words in mouth of Manafort judge
Claiming an exoneration that was not given, a "very honored" President Donald Trump is putting words in the mouth of the judge who sentenced former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to nearly four years in prison. Trump is misrepresenting a statement by Manafort's lawyer, too.
National
NY lawmakers: Let minors get vaccinated even if parents balk
A new bill in the New York state Legislature would allow minors to get vaccinated without parental consent.
National
Some in House GOP broke with party on Omar resolution
It wasn't just Democrats who had difficulty remaining unified after one of their most liberal members was accused of anti-Semitism for suggesting that House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.
National
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who served years in prison for leaking one of the largest troves of classified documents in U.S. history, has been sent to jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks.