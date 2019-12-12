More from Star Tribune
House panel presses toward historic vote to impeach Trump
The House Judiciary Committee pushed deliberately toward a historic vote Thursday to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, split sharply along party lines. The daylong session was expected to end with charges being sent to the full House for action next week, before the holidays.
National
Playing down impeachment, Trump campaign voices confidence
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign on Thursday shrugged off the president's expected impeachment less than a year before Election Day, talking up the campaign's data collection efforts and declaring that no one in the Democratic field can compete with the incumbent.
Politics
House leaders push their messages on impeachment
Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded confident Democrats will have the votes to impeach the president next week but said it is up to individual lawmakers to weigh the evidence and decide for themselves. Yet Republicans seem unwavering in their opposition to expelling Trump.
National
US labor board rules for McDonald's in unionization case
The National Labor Relations Board has ruled in McDonald's favor in a long-running case filed by 20 workers who were fired or faced retaliation for…
National
Appeals court rehears arguments in Trump hotel lawsuit
A divided federal appeals court spent more than three hours Thursday sparring over whether President Donald Trump is illegally profiting from the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel.