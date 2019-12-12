Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded confident Democrats will have the votes to impeach the president next week but said it is up to individual lawmakers to weigh the evidence and decide for themselves. Yet Republicans seem unwavering in their opposition to expelling Trump.

