Hot new desserts hit the Minnesota State Fair
Nordic Waffle's Pebbles & Bam Bam, Rainbow Ice Cream's Halo Cone and the deep-fried chocolate chip cookie dough from Kora's Cookie Dough are all brand new at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.
Access Vikings: Don't rely on the preseason
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer speculate on where the Vikings are truly at in terms of how successful their season will be, and don't think the fans or media should read too much into the preseason as the earliest indicator will be Week 1 against Atlanta as to what sort of team they are under the changes that have been implemented for 2019.
Cousins: Vikings offense expects to start fast against Cardinals
With the upcoming third preseason game against Arizona, the Vikings' first team offense will be on display for the longest time yet as quarterback Kirk Cousins will lead them in what should be a good sampling of the new scheme.
Evening forecast: Low of 57 and clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild introduce Bill Guerin as general manager
The NHL veteran player who spent the last eight seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins front office was introduced as the Wild's general manager