Poland, US conclude takes on higher American troop presence
An aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda says that negotiations to increase the U.S. military presence in Poland have concluded and were a success.
Polish convicted businessman uses threats to seek pardon
A Polish businessman who organized an illegal wiretapping operation that helped topple a pro-European government has demanded a pardon from Poland's president and threatened to reveal who ordered the recordings if he doesn't get it, a newspaper reported Monday.
North Macedonia official arrested on suspicion of bribery
North Macedonia's police said Monday they arrested a senior government official suspected of receiving a bribe of nearly 38,000 euros ($43,000) to favor a company that was granted European Union financing.
Turkey says national team treated badly at Iceland airport
Turkey lodged a formal protest Monday against authorities in Iceland over the way its national soccer team was treated on its arrival for a European Championship qualifying match.
Pakistani ex-president arrested in money laundering case
Pakistan's anti-graft body on Monday arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari, widower of assassinated ex-Premier Benazir Bhutto, in a multi-million dollar money laundering case that has shaken the country.