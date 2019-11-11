More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Bolivia opposition figure seeks leadership role
The latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):
Bolivia in power void as Morales, would-be successors resign
Crowds of jubilant foes of former President Evo Morales celebrated in the streets Monday after the embattled Bolivian leader stepped down following weeks of massive protests, but the resignation of every constitutionally designated successor left unclear who will take his place and how.
Spain's reinvigorated far right makes its presence felt
To understand Spain's polarized politics, a visitor to the southern farming town of Torre-Pacheco needs only to read the graffiti scrawled near a main square.
EU unveils sanctions plan to hit Turkey over Cyprus drilling
The European Union on Monday unveiled a system for imposing sanctions on Turkey over its unauthorized gas drilling in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus but no Turkish companies or officials have yet been targeted.
Brexit Party shifts tactics, won't challenge Tories in vote
Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage changed course Monday, announcing that his party would not challenge Conservative candidates in nearly half of the U.K.'s districts, a tactical move that may make it easier for pro-Brexit forces to prevail in the Dec. 12 election.