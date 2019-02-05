More from Star Tribune
Feds OK St. Louis County disaster declaration due to floods
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for damaging waves and flooding in St. Louis County last fall.
Local
Common ice melting products have drawbacks, but all do the trick
Sand, salt and ice melts are weapons of choice on roads and sidewalks.
Minneapolis
CEO of Hennepin Healthcare, which operates HCMC, to resign
Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jon Pryor is resigning.Pryor, who took the hospital systems leadership position in 2013, has been under pressure since last summer, following community…
National
Evers, Republicans offer competing income tax cut plans
Gov. Tony Evers signaled Tuesday that he will kill a Republican tax cut plan for the middle class and unveiled his own proposal, setting the stage for stalemate and raising questions about whether any cuts will ultimately materialize.
Local
Homeless man suffering from frostbite reunited with dog
Jay Mitchell, hospitalized in the burn unit at HCMC the past week after suffering from severe frostbite in his feet, became emotional after he was reunited with his dog Hero.
