More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Video: State troopers hope video makes drivers put down phone
297,333 VIEWS: A powerful video shows the consequences of glancing at your phone while driving.
Video
Suspect in Iowa golfer slaying appears in court
The suspect in the slaying of a star collegiate golfer from Spain appeared in court and was ordered held on $5 million bail.
Video
Homeless man charged in Iowa State student's murder
A homeless man attacked and killed a top amateur golfer from Spain who was playing a round alone near her university campus in central Iowa, leaving her body in a pond on the course, police said Tuesday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high of 68, scattered T-storms tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
'Game of Thrones,' 'Mrs. Maisel' triumph at Emmys
The 70th annual Emmy Awards was dedicated to making amends.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.