National
Lobbyist who cooperated in Russia probe asks for probation
A Washington lobbyist initially ensnared in the Russia investigation is asking a federal judge to spare him prison time for unregistered lobbying and participating in a foreign donation scheme involving President Donald Trump's inaugural committee.
National
Labor Dept proposes new rules on joint employer standard
The Labor Department is proposing new rules to determine whether companies can be considered joint employers, sharing control over workers in one of the businesses.
National
Nielsen says she still supports Trump's border goals
Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday she still shares President Donald Trump's goal of securing the border, a day after she resigned as Homeland Security secretary amid Trump's frustration and bitterness over a spike in Central American migration.
National
Judge: Neo-Nazi website founder must be in US for deposition
A neo-Nazi website operator must be present in the U.S. for questioning under oath in a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an anti-Semitic "troll storm"…
National
Jury selected to hear murder trial of ex-Minneapolis officer
A jury of 12 men and four women has been seated to hear the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.