Vikings
Gruden: 'No guarantee' Foster ever plays for Washington
Coach Jay Gruden said the Washington Redskins will continue to investigate Rueben Foster's legal problems amid the outcry from signing the linebacker following his domestic violence arrest.
MN United
4 advance in Champions League, Liverpool risk early exit
As four teams advanced to the Champions League knockout round Wednesday, last season's runner-up Liverpool edged closer to an early exit.
Sports
2019 Davis Cup: Adelaide to host first-round match
Australia will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on hard courts at Memorial Drive in Adelaide in the first round of next year's revamped Davis Cup competition on Feb. 1-2.
Gophers
Gophers WR Johnson named first-team All-Big Ten
Tyler Johnson, a junior from Minneapolis, was named first-team All-Big Ten by a vote of the conference media. He also was named second team by a vote of the league's coaches.
MN United
PSG beats Liverpool 2-1 to get qualification back on track
Paris Saint-Germain showed its resilient side, beating Liverpool 2-1 Wednesday in a scrappy match to get its Champions League campaign back on track.
