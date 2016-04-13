Kao Kalia Yang's second memoir will be published in May. The book focuses on the life of her father, Bee Yang, who is what is known as a "song poet" in Hmong culture, composing and singing poems about Hmong life.

Kao Kalia Yang's second memoir will be published in May. The book focuses on the life of her father, Bee Yang, who is what is known as a "song poet" in Hmong culture, composing and singing poems about Hmong life.