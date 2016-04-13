More from Star Tribune
Train service to, from NYC affected by bridge malfunction
Amtrak and New Jersey Transit have resumed normal service to and from New York's Penn Station after crews repaired a 111-year-old bridge that was stuck open, meaning its tracks were not aligned.
Ohio student suspended for staying in class during walkouts
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study hall.
Donald Trump Jr., wife headed for divorce after 12 years
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife took legal steps on Thursday to formally end their 12-year marriage, and the couple issued a statement saying they're going their separate ways but "will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families."
Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach
A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to a former women's hockey coach who sued the University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
New restaurants coming to MSP; curling pops up across North America
New restaurants for MSP Dining at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will soon get even better — and more local. More than 25 new options will…
