More From Nation
National
Supreme Court rules against immigrants in detention case
The Supreme Court is ruling against a group of immigrants in a case about immigration detention.
National
Records show FBI was probing Michael Cohen long before raid
Special Counsel Robert Mueller began investigating President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for fraud in his personal business dealings and for potentially acting as an unregistered foreign agent at least nine months before FBI agents in New York raided his home and office, according to documents released Tuesday.
Nation
Police say 2-year-old boy died after man sat on him
Iowa police say a 2-year-old boy died after a man sat on the child for allegedly taking his cellphone.
Variety
Technology companies and banks lead early gains for stocks
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market extended a winning streak well into a second week.
National
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $800K in Schilling video game deal
Wells Fargo Securities has agreed to pay an $800,000 civil penalty to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over Rhode Island's failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's video game company.