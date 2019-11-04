More from Star Tribune
South Dakota executes man in '92 slaying of former co-worker
A man who fatally stabbed a former co-worker who interrupted him during a 1992 burglary was executed Monday in South Dakota.
Business
Here's what happened when Microsoft tested 4-day workweek in overworked Japan
Microsoft launched a four-day workweek experiment this year in one of the most unlikely places: Japan. But even in a country known for its extreme…
National
The Latest: South Dakota man executed for 1992 stabbing
The Latest on South Dakota's execution of Charles Russell Rhines in the 1992 slaying of his former co-worker (all times local):
National
Oklahoma officer convicted of 2nd-degree murder
A jury on Monday found an Oklahoma City police officer guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a suicidal man who was threatening to set himself on fire.
National
The Latest: Oklahoma officer convicted of 2nd-degree murder
The Latest on the trial of an Oklahoma City police officer in the shooting of an unarmed man (all times local):