North Metro Charges allege motorist shot into another vehicle on I-35 north of metro with stolen gun
House panel opens sweeping probe of Trump, his associates
Democrats launcheda sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump, an aggressive investigation that threatens to shadow the president through the 2020 election season with potentially damaging inquiries into his White House, campaign and family businesses.
FBI adds an anti-bribery squad focusing on South America
Aiming to crack down on money laundering and bribes to overseas governments, the FBI is stepping up its efforts to root out foreign corruption with a new squad of agents based in Miami.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley won't join 2020 presidential field
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon has decided not to enter the increasingly crowded race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination after months of consideration.
Fast food at White House for North Dakota State football champs
The smell of burgers and fries wafted through the State Dining Room as President Donald Trump celebrated the championship football players from North Dakota State on Monday with fast food, like he did when he honored the national champion Clemson Tigers.
Hillary Clinton rules out a rematch with Trump in 2020
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."