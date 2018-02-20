Emergency personnel rescued a hiker who was airlifted to safety from a mountain in Phoenix, Ariz. on Tuesday. KNXV-TV reports then incident happened while the man was hiking on the Echo Canyon trailhead of Camelback Mountain. A rescue helicopter was dispatched to airlift the man to safety. There was no immediate word on the hiker's condition.

