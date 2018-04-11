More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: VP Pence calls Ryan 'true patriot'
The Latest on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision not run for re-election (all times local):
National
Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting
As thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the Mexico border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to bring his firm stance on immigration enforcement to New Mexico, where a group of Southwest border sheriffs are meeting Wednesday.
National
Ex-New York assembly speaker's trial set for April 30
Opening statements in the corruption trial of New York's former assembly speaker have been postponed until April 30.
National
With Ryan out, focus turns to possible Republican candidates
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus Wednesday turned to other Republicans who could run for the southeast Wisconsin congressional seat that Ryan has held for 20 years.
National
Ryan won't run again: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Claiming he's accomplished a "heckuva lot," House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election and will retire next year, injecting another layer of uncertainty as Republicans face worries over losing their majority in the fall.
