5 takeaways from Trump's State of the Union speech
President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union speech Tuesday night, calling on Democrats and Republicans to work together and making only brief reference to the rancor that has dominated his presidency.
Trump calls for end of resistance politics
President Donald Trump called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end "ridiculous partisan investigations."
Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration
Face to face with emboldened Democrats, President Donald Trump called on Washington to cast aside "revenge, resistance and retribution" and end "ridiculous partisan investigations" in a State of the Union address delivered at a vulnerable moment for his presidency.
Alabama city to respond to decision about police shooting
An Alabama city is responding to the state's decision against prosecuting a police officer who mistakenly killed a black man in a shopping mall on Thanksgiving.
In Democratic response, Abrams sharply rebukes Trump
Stacey Abrams harnessed the frustration of Democrats on Tuesday with a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump for abandoning working Americans and fomenting partisan and cultural discord.
