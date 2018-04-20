More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota judge orders release of files in Wetterling case
A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of state files on the 27-year investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling.
Local
Investigative documents in Wetterling case must be released, judge rules
Family has no basis in law to block the release — but the Wetterlings are seeking to change that.
Minneapolis
Drone inspection will make sure U.S. Bank Stadium stayed dry (inside) this winter
Bids due at end of business day for building's blackout curtains.
Local
Minn. students rally for gun control on 19th anniversary of Columbine
More than 2,100 walkouts are planned across the country.
Local
Highland Park students honor victims of school shootings
Hundreds of Minnesota students walked out of their classrooms on Friday to push for stricter gun control and mark the anniversary of the deadly Columbine High School shooting.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.