An unusually high tide was reported on Florida's west coast as Hurricane Michael approaches the state. WINK NEWS in Ft. Myers reported that tides were high on Tuesday. Waves could be seen washing up to the front of the seaside Cottage Bar in Ft. Myers Beach. The hurricane is expected to make landfall hundreds of miles to the north.

