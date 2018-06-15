More from Star Tribune
Supervalu to be acquired in a nearly $3B deal
Supervalu, which has 23,000 employees and owns and operates Cub Foods, has seen its stock price languish for years and was under pressure from an activist investor.
Minneapolis
2nd neglect death blamed on Mpls. care provider; dementia client found in snowbank
This is the second death in an 8-month span tied to neglect at the assisted-living residence.
National
The Latest: Mayor calls for police support after shooting
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer (all times local):
Local
Marcus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.6 million.On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 65…
Local
Minn. Supreme Court says school segregation case can proceed
The court rejected claims that the Legislature, not the court system, was the right place to decide what constitutes an adequate education.
