Adele's two night performance, which kicks off her 2016 North America tour, is sold out at Xcel Energy Center. Visit Saint Paul, the city's official convention & visitors bureau, is capitalizing on the opportunity to say "Hello" to potential visitors a little closer to home, right across the river in Minneapolis.

