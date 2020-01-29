More from Star Tribune
Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
In a striking shift from President Donald Trump's claim of "perfect" dealings with Ukraine, his defense asserted at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.
Los Angeles high-rise that caught fire lacked sprinklers
A 25-story West Los Angeles apartment tower that caught fire, forcing firefighters to pluck stranded people from the rooftop and a ledge, had no sprinklers even though the same building burned seven years ago, authorities said.
'I thought I was going to die.' Tenants flee high-rise fire
Firefighters made a dramatic ladder rescue of a man who appeared about to jump from a burning Los Angeles apartment building on Wednesday and helicopters plucked people from the roof of the 25-story high-rise as other terrified residents fled through smoke-choked stairwells to safety.
Weinstein's rape trial shifts gears after intense testimony
After a day of intense testimony at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, prosecutors are expected to shift gears Thursday with a slate of ancillary witnesses.
Do masks offer protection from new virus? It depends
People around the world are buying up protective face masks in hopes of keeping the new virus from China at bay. Some companies have required them for employees. Schools in South Korea have told parents to equip their children with masks and hand sanitizer when they return from winter vacation.